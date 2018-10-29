A 58-year-old Burlington County man who served as a university security officer and a volunteer firefighter has been charged with sexually assaulting three boys, authorities said Monday.
Alan J. Berman, of Burlington City, previously was charged in September with pretending online to be a teenage girl to convince a boy to send him nude photos and videos, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement.
He was arrested Friday to face new charges of sexually assaulting three boys, who are now between the ages of 12 and 15, at his home. He also was charged with seven counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of third-degree showing obscenity to a minor.
At the time of his September arrest, Berman worked as a security officer at Rider University in Mercer County and served as a captain with a volunteer fire company in Burlington City, Coffina said.
Representatives from either the university or the fire company could not be reach for comment Monday.