A 25-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in New Jersey state prison for a car crash into the Delaware River in January that killed his girlfriend, said Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
Jacob T. Garrett, of Burlington City, pleaded guilty in July to first-degree vehicular homicide for the Jan. 14 crash that killed 23-year-old Stephanie White, also of Burlington City. Garrett fled the scene after his car veered off Riverbank Road in Burlington City and into the Delaware. He was apprehended a short time later, and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 percent, officials said.
White was found inside the partially submerge car with her seat belt still fastened. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.