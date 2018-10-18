A borough fire chief in Delaware County has been charged with stealing more than $4,300 in department funds for his personal use at an Atlantic City casino and for online spending, authorities said Thursday.
William Harry Benecke, 51, of Sharon Hill, was suspended from his position with the Sharon Hill Fire Company after the department's board of trustees first discovered a suspicious ATM withdrawal by Benecke at Caesar's Casino and Hotel in Atlantic City, said Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland.
The unauthorized withdrawals and bank-card charges occurred from November 2017 until last March, authorities said. Benecke made 15 ATM withdrawals at Caesar's and five purchases from Amazon.com and the Apple iTunes Store.
Benecke was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property.