A former correctional officer in Delaware County was charged Wednesday with attempting to sell drugs to an inmate, authorities said.
Antonio Woods, 32, of Collingdale, was busted in an undercover operation while he worked at George W. Hill Correctional Facility, said Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland.
Woods allegedly charged a $1,000 fee to smuggle in drugs provided by a relative or acquaintance of an inmate. He sometimes offered a $100 discount, Copeland said.
Woods was unable to post 10 percent of the $500,000 bail set by District Judge Gregory J. Loftus during an arraignment Wednesday. A preliminary hearing date was set for Nov. 29.