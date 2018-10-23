The former chief of the Delran Emergency Squad was charged Tuesday with working as an emergency medical technician without a certification, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.
Donald Horner, 66, had an EMT certification that expired at the end of 2016 and he subsequently altered reports on 27 occasions to conceal that fact when he served as a crew member for transport services. Without proper certification, the squad could not bill for those services. Horner also threatened the lives of state investigators looking into the matter. He was charged with second-degree insurance fraud, third-degree terroristic threats, and related offenses.
During an appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly on Tuesday, he was not detained but was ordered to surrender his passport and firearms.
The state has suspended the squad's license to operate and Delran Township is contracting with neighboring municipalities to provide emergency services. The squad has petitioned to have its license restored, Coffina said.