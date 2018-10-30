A 22-year-old homeless woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver fleeing the scene of another accident Monday night in the city's Kensington section, police said.
The woman was on a mattress that was part of an encampment for homeless people along Cambria Street at Kensington Avenue about 8:35 p.m. when she was hit by a minivan that jumped the curb, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
The minivan had been heading south on Kensington when it rear-ended another vehicle that had stopped on the street, Small said. The driver of the minivan, a woman, was trying to flee that accident when she hit the victim.
The woman on the mattress suffered severe head trauma and medics took her to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.
A man who had been on the mattress with the victim also was taken to Temple to be treated by minor injuries, Small said. None of the other people encamped along Kensington Avenue were hit.
The driver of the vehicle that was hit followed the minivan to the 2800 block of Coral Street, where the suspect driver got out and left on foot.
Small said the minivan was registered to a resident on the block and that police had a good idea about the identity of the suspect driver.
The mattress where the woman was lying was among several other mattresses and small tents where local homeless people spend the night, Small said.