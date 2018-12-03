McClure, D'Amico, and Bobbitt are accused of fabricating a narrative that Bobbitt spent his last $20 to help McClure after she ran out of gas on I-95 in Philadelphia. McClure and D'Amico in turn set up the GoFundMe campaign to raise money to get Bobbitt off the streets. The effort, which had an initial goal of $10,000, was wildly successful, attracting thousands of donations from across the country and beyond. And the Good Samaritan story went viral, as Bobbitt and the couple appeared on national television.