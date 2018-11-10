A 51-year-old man was killed by two hit-and-run drivers Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.
Shortly after 8:20 p.m., the victim was crossing Cottman Avenue at Torresdale Avenue when he was hit by a gray Ford Fusion driven by a woman and then by dark-colored Mitsubishi driven by a man.
The woman was turning north on Torresdale from Cottman and the man was heading west on Cottman when they struck the victim and then fled.
The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.