At trial, prosecutors argued that Green had pulled the trigger, targeting the store in an attempt to shoot Buck's grandson, Robert, who Green thought would be behind the counter. Months earlier, according to trial testimony, Robert Buck had conspired with his then-girlfriend, Angela White, to steal a gold chain from Green, their heroin dealer. The couple then pawned the jewelry on South Street and used the proceeds to fund a multiday heroin bender at a New Jersey motel.