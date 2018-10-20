Philadelphia police on Friday reported no arrests yet in the fatal stabbing in Chinatown of a 28-year-old Cherry Hill man.
Brett Berdini was stabbed twice in the torso shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday as he was cross the 1000 block of Race Street, police said. Berdini was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he died Wednesday morning.
Police said Berdini and his girlfriend had just left the Johnnie Walker Lounge on the second floor of Chinatown Square when he was attacked by several men. Witnesses told police there had been no argument or altercation before the attack, which appeared to be unprovoked.