Two men were charged Friday for allegedly shooting at and wounding a Philadelphia Police officer earlier this week in Kensington, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced at a news conference.
Krasner said that video captured the incident and that the actions taken by the wounded officer, Paul Sulock, who was struck in the leg, were "heroic."
Krasner said Jerome Hill faces two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and related charges for allegedly opening fire on Sulock and his partner at G and Madison Streets just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
James Gauthney, meanwhile, was charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice, and related counts. Krasner did not detail Gauthney's involvement, but said the investigation was ongoing and could include additional defendants.
Sulock, 31, was shot in the right thigh when he and his partner came upon what they believed to be the prelude to a shooting, police have said.
According to Commissioner Richard Ross, Sulock and his partner — whom police did not identify — saw two men crouch behind cars across the street from one another, one of whom held a gun. The officers tried to stop the men, but one quickly opened fire and hit Sulock, an 11-year-veteran assigned to the 24th District.
Sulock and his partner returned fire but did not hit anyone, Ross said. Sulock also ran after one of the suspects after he had been shot and managed to apprehend him. The second man was arrested later, police said.
Sulock was taken to Temple University Hospital. He was released Thursday afternoon.