A 35-year-old woman sought in the hit-and-run death of a 22-year-old homeless woman in Kensington surrendered to police late Tuesday night.
The woman, who was not identified, turned herself in to accident investigators around 10:45 p.m., police said.
The victim, identified on Tuesday as Rhiannon Broderick, was lying on a mattress at an encampment along Cambria Street at Kensington Avenue about 8:35 p.m. Monday when she was hit by silver 2002 Honda Odyssey minivan that jumped the curb. The driver had just rear-ended a black 2013 Nissan Altima on Kensington Avenue and was trying to flee that accident when she struck Broderick and a 27-year-old man who also on the mattress.
The 44-year-old man driving the Nissan followed the Honda to the 2700 block of North Coral Street, where there was a brief exchange of words before the Honda driver took off on foot.
Broderick was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.
The man was taken by police to Temple but he refused treatment.
Police said that several mattresses and small tents had been set up along Cambria Street.