Three police offers suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon responding to an after-school fight involving more than 150 juveniles in the city's Nicetown section, police said.
Just before 3:40 p.m., city and SEPTA police responded to reports of a large fight near the McDonald's at Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue. A police spokesman said "the incident immediately deteriorated into a riotous condition with approximately 150-200 students fighting and instigating the incident."
Police at the scene called for emergency assists from other officers to help with the large crowd and the incident was not declared under control until nearly 5 p.m.
Police said 14 juveniles were detained, cited, or arrested, police said. Six juveniles were being held at the 35th District station while five others were transported to the 25th District station to be held.
One officer suffered a separated shoulder, another reported a cut on the hand, and a third had cuts to both hands and a possible back injury, police said.
What prompted the brawl was under investigation.