Josephe Murray, 24, who shot Watson, and Larry Nelson, 52, who planned the robbery of Watson, were convicted of first-degree murder and robbery, and face life in prison. Lonnie Robinson, 45, a friend of Watson's who tipped off Nelson that the DJ could be a robbery target, and Clarence Pone, 47, who helped wrestle Watson into the store and onto the ground, were convicted of second-degree murder and robbery.