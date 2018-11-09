A triple shooting in the city's Point Breeze section Thursday night left a 16-year-old boy dead and another teen critical, police said.
Police called to the 1200 block of South 15th Street just after 7:30 p.m. found the three shooting victims there. The 16-year-old had been shot six times in the body.
Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:10.
Another 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right side. He was in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and was reported in stable condition at the same hospital. Police reported no arrests.