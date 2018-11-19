Authorities were searching Monday for the person who shot and killed a Pottstown woman during an apparent home invasion-robbery.
Sylvia Williams, 38, was found dead Sunday evening in the second-floor bedroom of her home on the 300 block of North Washington Street, police said. Her body was discovered when police responded to the report of a security alarm going off, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Monday.
An initial investigation indicated that Williams suffered a gunshot wound, but few other details were immediately released. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the attack contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.