A 43-year-old man who police say stabbed a Wissinoming woman multiple times on Sunday later died at a hospital while undergoing emergency drug treatment.
The woman, who was stabbed 16 times in the arms, neck and face, survived.
Philadelphia police said they were called to a house on the 5700 block of Erdrick Street at about 6:30 p.m. and found the woman, 43, with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Einstein Medical Center and listed in critical condition.
The man, whose name was not disclosed, was under the influence of narcotics at the time, police said. They said he was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and died about 8:18 p.m. while undergoing treatment. Police said his cause of death is under investigation.