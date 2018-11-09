The Philadelphia police officer shot in the leg Wednesday morning in the city's Kensington section was released Thursday afternoon from Temple University Hospital.
Officer Paul Sulock, 31, and his partner interrupted a shooting and got into a gun battle with at least one suspect in the area of G and Madison Streets, Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.
Two suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday, but no one had been charged as of Thursday night.
Sulock is an 11-year veteran of the force and a father of four whose own father is a police officer.