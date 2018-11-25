A chemical leak at a South Jersey plant has closed the Delaware Memorial Bridge during one of the busiest travel days of the year.
According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, both spans were closed due to a "gas leak" about 5 p.m., at the height of the post-Thanksgiving rush. According to the Delaware Memorial Bridge's Twitter account, the leak came from a "production plant." Delaware Department of Transportation says the facility is on the Delaware side. Plant officials requested the closure. The state Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is on scene.
As of 6 p.m., both spans remained closed with various motorists voicing frustration on social media.
Travelers are being warned to avoid the bridge. Anyone traveling to New York City or North Jersey can continue on I-95 into Pennsylvania and cross into New Jersey at the Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Bucks County.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority estimates that up to 90,000 motorists use the bridge daily.