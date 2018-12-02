Harrison, a longtime resident, was a familiar figure in the neighborhood. He tended a nearby community garden, growing potatoes, beans, corn, and tomatoes, according to a 2010 Inquirer story, before that site was redeveloped with homes. More recently, he planted and harvested collard greens in his front yard, between a concrete retaining wall and his stone-fronted porch. Harrison slow-cooked the greens in a pot atop a kerosene heater, said neighbor Deanna Green. He said the secret to cooking greens was to use plenty of pork, a relative added.