A firefighter is reported in stable condition after being injured in a fall while battling a blaze in a two-story row house early Tuesday in West Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section
There are conflicting reports as to whether the firefighter fell off the roof or through the roof during the fire in the rainy darkness in the home on the 5600 block of Spruce Street,
But officials reported the firefighter, whose name has not been released, was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
There are no other reports of injuries in the fire, which was reported around 3 a.m. and declared under control about 40 minutes later.