Catholic Social Services in Philadelphia has said it will be forced to shutter its foster-care division (the agency has other contracts with the city) if the city wins the case. Lori Windham, senior counsel at Becket, a law firm supporting religious-freedom cases, said 12 people will lose their jobs if the agency closes, and children who need homes will suffer. "Catholic has more than two dozen homes available for foster children, but the city won't let it fill those homes," said Windham, who represents the Catholic agency. "That number will continue to rise as long as the city's shutdown continues, and within months, Catholic will have no choice but to close its doors."