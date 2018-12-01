Regardless of party, political and community leaders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey remembered former President George H.W. Bush on Saturday as a dutiful public servant and generous humanitarian who did not let political differences prevent friendships and cooperation.
"President George H.W. Bush was a kind and gentle man who dedicated his life to service, and he will be greatly missed. A decorated war hero and career public servant with extensive credentials, President Bush protected and brought honor to America. "41" will be remembered for signing the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act, his post-presidency work on behalf of his fellow veterans, and bringing honor and grace to his service." – Gov. Wolf
"A true American leader both at war and in peace, President Bush was kind, heroic, thoughtful, and of the highest professional and personal character. He lived a life in service to his fellow Americans and taught those he touched with his unwavering integrity." — Gov. Murphy
"For a Republican, he was pretty good to cities." – Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, a former Democratic mayor of Philadelphia
"He was a dedicated public servant who was a gentleman leader. I was proud to serve him as U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh and to have had the opportunity of meeting with him on a number of occasions. The world is a better place for his service." – Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett
"Few U.S. Presidents have faced the momentous shifts in geopolitics faced by President George Herbert Walker Bush. From the end of the Cold War and the reunification of Germany to nuclear non-proliferation agreements with the Soviet Union and the Persian Gulf War, President Bush advanced American interests and values." – Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.)
"President George H.W. Bush was a great American patriot, dedicated public servant, tireless humanitarian, and a caring family man." – Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.)
"Michele and I mourn the passing of a great man who was beloved by a nation and respected by the world. A man guided by decency and humility." – Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge
"While I didn't always agree with his policies, specifically around the AIDS epidemic and the failed war on drugs, there is no denying his love for our country displayed over decades of service. May his leadership and willingness to serve be an example for us all – and may his loved ones find peace during this difficult time." – Mayor Kenney
"As one of the youngest Navy pilots during WWII, George H.W. Bush demonstrated remarkable patriotism and selfless humility. Through his steadfast leadership, President Bush guided our nation to the peaceful end of the Cold War, underscored with the demise of the Berlin Wall. May his profound legacy of public service serve as a reminder to all Americans, "We as a people have such a purpose today. It is to make kinder the face of the nation and gentler the face of the world." – Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Pa.)
"President George H.W. Bush was not just a President — he was a statesman who led the free world with a passion for democracy, and a wonderful father and family man." — Tweet by Rep. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.)
"In addition to his extraordinary career & devotion to his wife & family, George Bush will be remembered for his unyielding faith in America & its people." — Tweet by Rep. Donald Norcross (D., N.J.)
"All of us @ConstitutionCtr mourning the passing of an American hero, President #GeorgeHWBush. He served as our chair from 2006-8 & inspired all with his service. With his shining decency & love of Constitution that transcended party, he was the heir of the #FoundingFathers." — Tweet by Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center