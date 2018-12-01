"As one of the youngest Navy pilots during WWII, George H.W. Bush demonstrated remarkable patriotism and selfless humility. Through his steadfast leadership, President Bush guided our nation to the peaceful end of the Cold War, underscored with the demise of the Berlin Wall. May his profound legacy of public service serve as a reminder to all Americans, "We as a people have such a purpose today. It is to make kinder the face of the nation and gentler the face of the world." – Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Pa.)