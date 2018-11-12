When I was on my back, which was often, I developed my own style, rolling through to reverse position, moves that no one teaches kids when they are young. My moves were ugly, sometimes referred to as "funk" and I did them so often that my coaches called it "Narko-Roman wrestling." Once I lost 23-17, which has to be some kind of record for points scored in a match. I think I made it fun for the few fans who came to watch us, though, and often made my dad have a heart attack while he tried to film me.