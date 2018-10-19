A 36-year-old man has been charged with the death of a 57-year-old woman who fatally overdosed on heroin last year she allegedly bought from him, Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore said in a statement Friday.
Dwain Somers, of Williamstown, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of strict liability drug death, one count each of drug distribution and possession. On Aug. 4, 2017, Monroe Township police were dispatched to a South Main Street apartment, where they found Linda Ford dead on the living room floor. Officials said investigators determined that she obtained the heroin from Somers.