So, how did we get here? It's been nearly two months since the Flyers mascot debuted, but the internet's typically short attention span has not let Gritty from sight. He first appeared on social media on Sept. 24 to throbbing techno music and an audience that didn't hold back its ridicule. The early consensus: Gritty was hideous, creepy and bound to cause nightmares. Many residents said the tide turned, though, when Philadelphians noticed outsiders mocking him.