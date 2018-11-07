The changing tides of the divisive midterm were enough to bring "a gun-sense majority … elected to the U.S. House," said Brynne Craig, political director of Everytown for Gun Safety. That majority is largely aligned with the new Democratic House majority, but gun-control advocates said predictions, based on polling, ad spending, and activism, that gun control would motivate voters were proved correct Tuesday. According to one exit poll by NBC News, most voters said they supported stricter gun laws, with one in 10 naming it as the country's most important issue.