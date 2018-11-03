The person killed in a fire Friday night in Haverford Township has been identified by her employer, the Overbrook School for the Blind, as Roseann McLaughlin.
"It is with a profound sense of sadness and a heavy heart that I am writing to inform you that our Health Services Coordinator, Roseann McLaughlin, passed away last evening," the school's CEO/executive director, Todd Reeves, wrote in a Facebook post. "… Roseann's loss is one that brings great sadness to our school community."
Reeves also credited McLaughlin with "exemplary medical care our students receive on a daily basis and the transformational opportunities that will live on in our Farm to Table program."
The note went on to say that a GoFundMe campaign has been set up for McLaughlin's daughter, Casey, a member of the school's Kappen Aquatic Center staff, and son, Michael.
Information on services was not immediately available.
The fire was reported at 5:53 p.m. in the 900 block of Larchmont Avenue in Haverford Township, a county dispatcher said.
