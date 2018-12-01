Tichenor, 72, said this year's Human Rights Shabbat is a rebuke to a new form of violence. "It's not that violence hasn't been in this country; it's just that there's no shame about it. It's even more rampant now. I was involved in the civil rights movement. I think we thought we had done a piece of work that would not be undone. This Shabbat is about saying we're not going to let our humanity be cheapened by the type of hatred and violence that is being fostered in the country."