A sign at 9th and Ellsworth serves as a reminder to vote, in South Philadelphia.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
David Roth, left, eats a sandwich as a woman prepares to vote at Lee’s Hoagie House, the Ward 56 Division 14 polling place, in Northeast Philadelphia on …
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Patricia Negro, left, and George Mink III, right, sign in voters at Barry Playground in South Philadelphia.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
People vote at Philly’s Finest Unisex Salon, the Ward 34 Division 1 polling place, in West Philadelphia.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Voters line up outside of the Guerin Recreation Center at 16th and Jackson in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. A high volume of voters came out to cast their ballots, despite heavy wind and rain.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Nirvana Nobrun of Burlington Township poses for a selfie with her daughters Rylee, 7, and Reese, 4 after voting in the Burlington High School gym in the mid-term election. Burlington County voters in New Jersey’s third congressional district where choosing between Republican U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur and Democratic challenger Andy Kim.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Cherry Hill residents arrive at their polling place at the township’s community center to vote in the mid-term election. New Jersey voters, who have not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972, are choosing between Sen. Bob Menendez and his Republican challenger Bob Hugin.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Batman the cat jumps onto a table inside Studio 1831, a yoga studio and polling station, in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Poll workers said they had nearly 200 voters come in by noon. HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Andrew Weiss stand by while Maer Gillespie, 26, casts her vote inside Studio 1831, a yoga studio, in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Poll workers said they had nearly 200 voters come in by noon.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
A woman votes next to gravestones at Lee Monument Company, the Ward 49 Division 18 polling place, in North Philadelphia.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Myra Mediavilla, left, exits a voting booth next to a covered-up mural of former President Barack Obama at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, the Ward 35 Division 18 polling place, in Northeast Philadelphia.
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Joe Livewell, owner of River Wards Cafe in Port Richmond, pulls a shot of espresso as poll workers wait for voters at the polling station at his shop in Philadelphia, PA.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Mayra Madera exits the voting booth inside Studio 1831, a yoga studio, in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Poll workers said they had nearly 200 voters come in by noon.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Voters line up outside of the Guerin Recreation Center at 16th and Jackson in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. A high volume of voters came out to cast their ballots, despite heavy wind and rain.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
Poll workers George Leporati and Constance Carlson, right, sign in voters on Election Day at Barry Playground in South Philadelphia.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Voters at the polling station inside the Free Library, Falls of Schuylkill Branch at Midvale and Warden Dr., Philadelphia.
ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ / Staff Photographer
