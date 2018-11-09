Drafted into World War II in his mid-20s, Beck left his family home near Broad Street and Olney Avenue and headed to the Pacific, where he was an aerial gunner, firing rounds at the enemy from a B-29. His plane was shot down over Japan on April 15, 1945; trapped in a POW camp fire, he was presumed dead. Told via telegram that he was missing, his parents and siblings searched for details in newspaper articles. Various reports claimed that the prisoners were shot and killed during the inferno, or that they were left locked in their cells while the guards fled. His body was never recovered.