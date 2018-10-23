Pennsylvania, which was home to more than 500 juvenile lifers when Miller was decided, has already resentenced the majority of them, some to terms as low as 13 years to life and others to life without parole all over again. But that relief has been limited to those who were 17 or younger at the time of their offense. For some, that meant months-long delays while lawyers hunted for birth certificates to determine whether a crime had occurred a few weeks before the lifer's 18th birthday, or a few weeks after.