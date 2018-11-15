For Dr. Vincent S. Cowell, 65, he finds it "a little perplexing" why so few black men are applying to medical school. He himself entered the field in a nontraditional way: South Philadelphia born and raised, he was a teenage father who went to community college to earn a degree in nursing before getting his bachelor's in nursing at Temple. He later became a certified registered nurse anesthesiologist, and then, through a program to attract more experienced professionals to medical school, he attended the Medical College of Pennsylvania. He is now a professor of clinical anesthesiology at the Katz School of Medicine.