Two Sicklerville women are dead after a single-car crash Saturday night on Route 42 in Gloucester Township.
The driver, Lonae Moore, 20, and another occupant in the car, Aniyah Gillespie, 21, were pronounced dead at the accident scene, said Sgt. Jeff Flynn of New Jersey State Police. Three others were in the car at the time of the crash, two of whom sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Flynn said police responded Saturday at 9:23 p.m. to the scene at milepost 9.2 in the northbound lane of Route 42. He said the car ran off the right side of the road, struck several trees, then overturned.
The scene has been cleared, and the road reopened Sunday morning.