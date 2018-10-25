Dobbs, who is among Trump's most outspoken media supporters, seemed to be responding to comments made by the president earlier Thursday morning that the media was in some way culpable for the pipe bombs, which were intercepted before reaching the homes and offices of several prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. One package, directed to former CIA director John Brennan, forced the evacuation of CNN's offices in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.