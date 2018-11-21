Police are investigating the deaths of a family of four whose bodies were found after a suspected arson fire in their $1.5 million mansion in the well-to-do Monmouth County town of Colts Neck.
Officials have not yet disclosed the cause of deaths of the four.
Firefighters responding to the blaze Tuesday found the body of a man outside the modernist house and the burned bodies of a woman and two children inside after extinguishing the flames.
Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said the man had been shot, according to the Asbury Park Press.
The names of the victims were not released but the Press, quoting a law enforcement source, said they were the homeowners, Keith and Jennifer Caneiro, and their two children.
Keith Caneiro is described as the CEO and chief technology officer for a company Square One in Asbury Park and also is a licensed real estate agent.
Adding to the mystery, officials also are investigating an earlier fire about 10 miles away at the Ocean Township home of Caneiro's brother, Paul Caniero, who listed as vice president of Square One.
Colts Neck is home to a number of wealthy investors and business people as well as celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen and Queen Latifah.