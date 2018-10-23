The Mega Millions drawing with a record jackpot of $1.6 billion is set for Tuesday night.
Here's everything to need to know.
• Top prize: The jackpot is the biggest ever, topping the $1.58 billion jackpot set by Powerball in the Jan. 13, 2016, drawing. That prize was split three ways.
• Time: The drawing is set for 11 p.m. Tuesday eastern time
• Ticket deadline: The deadline for buying tickets is 9:45 p.m. eastern time.
• Cost: Tickets cost $2 for each game.
• Multiplier: The multiplier option costs another dollar and increases all prizes except the jackpot by 2 to 5 times, based on the number that is drawn.
• How to win: To win the jackpot, you need to have the first five balls plus the yellow Mega Ball.
• Odds: Your odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. The odds of winning the $1 million second place prize — more if you have the multiplier — are 1 in 12.6 million. You need the first five balls without the Mega Ball to to claim this prize.
• Annuity vs. cash: The jackpot is an annuity paid out over 30 years. The lump sum cash payment is $904 million, before taxes.
• Taxes: Based on current tax rates, your estimated jackpot annuity would be $38.9 million in Pennsylvania, $36.2 million in New Jersey, and $40.5 million in Delaware, according to usamega.com. The lump sum payment would be $659.9 million in Pennsylvania, $615.3 million in New Jersey, and $687.7 million in Delaware.
• Publicity: Can you claim you prize anonymously? Not in Pennsylvania or New Jersey, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the Powerball. But Delaware and five other states — Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, and South Carolina — allow you to keep your name secret. Those rules also apply for Mega Millions.
• Location: The drawing will be held at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia.
• Powerball odds: The odds of winning both the Mega Millions jackpot and Powerball's top prize of $620 million (annuity) or $354.3 million (cash) Wednesday night are 1 in 88,000,000,000,000,000, that's 88 quadrillion.
• Lightning odds: Your chances of being struck by lightning in your lifetime are 1 in 14,600 or 1 in 1.1 million in any given year, according to the National Weather Service.