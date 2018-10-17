No one won Tuesday's $667 million Mega Millions jackpot, but two tickets sold in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey are now worth $1 million each.
The jackpot for Friday's drawing is now up to $900 million — a Mega Millions record and No. 2 for the nation but some distance from the $1.5 billion 2016 Powerball drawing that set the U.S. and world records.
The Mega Millions cash payout for Friday's game is $513 million.
The $1 million tickets sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey matched the five white balls — 3, 45, 49, 61, and 69, — but not the gold Mega Ball 9.
The New Jersey ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 99 Ridgedale Ave. in Cedar Knolls, Morris County. There is no word yet on the locations where the Pennsylvania tickets were sold.
Million-dollar tickets also were sold in California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and New York. One player in Texas will collect $5 million after paying an extra $1 for the Megaplier option.
In the meantime, the jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball game is $345 million annuity or $199 million cash, before state and federal taxes.
Your chances of winning a Mega Millions top prize are 1 in 302.6 million. For Powerball, they're 1 in 292 million.
Your chances of being struck by lightning in your lifetime are 1 in 14,600, according to the National Weather Service.