One ticket sold in South Carolina won Tuesday night's record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the lottery said.
The winning numbers are: 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, plus the Mega Ball 5.
Frenzied sales produced 36 second place tickets worth $1 million — two in New Jersey and one in Pennsylvania — and one in Texas worth $3 million because it had the Megaplier option. Those tickets had the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball.
It is not known yet where the million-dollars tickets were sold in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Mega Millions in the meantime is saying the $1.6 billion jackpot, to be paid out in 29 annual installments, is still an estimate and that the actual total is pending final sales reports. The estimated jackpot would set a world record. The estimated lump sum payment is $913.7 million.
The Mega Million jackpot has been increasing since July 24, when a California office pool of 11 co-workers shared a $543 million prize. Three other jackpots have been won this year – $451 million on Jan. 5 in Florida, $533 million on March 30 in New Jersey, and $142 million on May 4 in Ohio.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
Second place tickets also were sold in California (eight); Florida and New York (four each); Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, and Virginia, (two each); and one each in Arizona, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.
The jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is an estimated $620 million, $354.3 million in cash. The odds of winning that prize are 1 in 292.2 million.