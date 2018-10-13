Although the game is the brainchild of a Swedish game developer, Minefaire, first held in 2016, is the creation of two Central Bucks County fathers, Chad Collins, an engineer, and Gabe Young, who had a career in corporate project management. Their own kids helped spark their enthusiasm for gaming, which led to the two friends creating the first Minefaire locally and expanding it to 10 other U.S. cities. They've long left their day jobs, now also operating Brick Fest Live, inspired by Collins' daughter Jordyn's love of Legos, and their Young Innovators Fair.