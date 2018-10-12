His "love for the poor is one of the reasons … to do missionary life and I got to work in a Hispanic parish," said Higgins, 64, who for 15 years has been the leading priest for Holy Innocents Parish in the Juniata-Hunting Park area, where 65 percent of the church is Hispanic. Four years ago, Higgins, originally of Delaware County, traveled to Romero's Church, Divina Providencia, the site of his assassination, as well as his grave site.