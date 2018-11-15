Deemed the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history, Camp Fire's sweeping blazes continue to ravage the Golden State.
The 130,000-acre wildfire has killed dozens, and the National Guard has joined local forces to search for human remains.
The fire has also destroyed 8,817 structures — including 7,600 homes and 260 commercial buildings, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
For a sense of scale, NBC created a map to compare the size of the 201-square-mile blaze to the 100 most-populated cities across the country, including Philadelphia and Camden.
As of the most recent data, Northern California's Camp Fire was 1.5 times the size of 135-square-mile Philadelphia, spanning from Abington to Bellmawr. Woolsey Fire, in the southern part of the state, is 1.2 times the size of Philly, the map shows.
The blaze is more than 25 times the size of Camden's 8 square miles, reaching from Lindenwold to Center City. Woolsey Fire is nearly 20 times the size of the South Jersey city.
The size of all the wildfires burning in California are as large as 16 Manhattans, according to NBC.