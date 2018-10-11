For all his criticism of the Saudi regime, Khashoggi was not always opposed to Mohammed's policies. Khashoggi credited the young leader for what he saw as positive changes, including loosening Saudi cultural restrictions. Khashoggi often expressed affection for his homeland, even while saying he did not believe it was safe for him. One person in contact with the crown prince, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preserve the relationship, said Khashoggi last year asked him to give a message to Mohammed saying he needed someone like Khashoggi as an adviser.