In a video titled "The Rebirth of my Misogynism," he angrily recalled an incident in his eighth-grade home economics class, describing "the will that a group of females can generate when they target anyone, be it an adult male or a classmate." Other outrages in his life included women who gave him their phone numbers and later told him they had boyfriends. In one video he identified with Elliott Rodger, an avowed misogynist who killed six people at the University of California at Santa Barbara earlier that year.