But it's still clear how she feels about the Trump administration. In "Becoming," portions of which she read during the ABC interview, Michelle Obama wrote about Inauguration Day in 2017. "The vibrant diversity of the two previous inaugurations was gone. . . . Someone from Barack's administration might have said that the optics there were bad – that what the public saw didn't reflect the president's reality or ideals," she wrote. "But in this case, maybe it did. Realizing it, I made my own optic adjustment: I stopped even trying to smile."