But make no mistake: This is serious business for competitive dogdom. There were more than 2,000 dogs in the exhibition hall just outside Philly, and it was possible to shake paws with each one because this is one of three "bench shows" in the United States – with designated spaces backstage where the dogs are displayed when they're not being judged. It's a chance to see an astonishing canine variety from five-pound Yorkies to 200-pound mastiffs. When they're not in the ring, show dogs are just like any other: Playing, barking, stealing kisses, and otherwise being super cute.