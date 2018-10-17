"I don't want to talk about any of the facts," Pompeo told reporters on the tarmac of a military airport in Riyadh just before departing, when asked whether Khashoggi had died or not. "They didn't want to, either, in that they want to have the opportunity to complete this investigation in a thorough way. And I think that's a reasonable thing to do, to give them that opportunity, and then we'll all get to judge. We'll all get to evaluate the work that they do."