Through a steady stream of leaks to Turkish and foreign media, Turkish officials have mounted a compelling case that shows the Saudi agents had planned to kill Khashoggi, dismember him and dispose of his remains. That has included identifying a Saudi forensics specialist who is an expert in mobile autopsies that had traveled to Istanbul the day Khashoggi was planning to visit the consulate and pictures of Saudi diplomatic vehicles scouting wooded areas in the days before Khashoggi disappeared.