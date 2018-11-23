Critics have accused President Donald Trump of using the military for a political stunt, deploying forces to the border to rally his base before this month's midterm elections. He has been focused on Central American migrants moving through Mexico with hopes of seeking asylum in the United States, suggesting the caravans of people – many of them destitute families fleeing violence and financial hardship – pose a security threat. Trump's critics have said the fact that these troops will miss Thanksgiving with their families is an insult.