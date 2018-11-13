Although Saudi Arabia sent its senior prosecutor to Turkey last month for what it called a "joint" investigation, the Saudis shared no information and appeared only interested in learning what the Turkish investigators knew, the official said. Since the prosecutor's return to Saudi Arabia, the kingdom has not responded to Turkish requests for information on 18 Saudis arrested in the case, including the results of any interrogations of those detained. That includes information on the disposal of Khashoggi's remains, which have not been found.